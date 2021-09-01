Army win all shotgun events in National Shooting

KARACHI: Army won all shotgun events in the 28th National Shooting Championship at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery.

After winning gold medals in both team and individual categories of trap event, Army secured gold medals in skeet and double trap events as well.

In the individual category of skeet event, Army’s Usman Chand scored 170 points to claim gold. Sindh’s Ahmed Usman scored 163 points to win the silver medal and Navy’s Waheed Alam scored 150 points to take bronze.

In the team category of the same event, Army scored 334 points to win gold, Navy claimed silver with the score of 331 points, while Punjab scored 284 points for bronze.

In the individual category of double trap event, Army’s Aamir Iqbal won gold with the score of 130 points. Army’s Farrukh scored 122 points to claim silver and bronze went to Awais of Pakistan Air Force with the score of 122 points.

In the team category of this event, Army won gold, Navy silver and PAF bronze.

The rifle and pistol events of the championship are being held at Army Marksman Unit (AMU) in Jhelum.

The other teams participating in the championship are WAPDA, Higher Education Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.