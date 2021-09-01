KMBL, Adal Fintech join hands

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has signed an agreement with Adal Fintech, a Techlogix subsidiary focused on digital lending, a statement said.

Based on AI, this proprietary lending model evaluates the eligibility of each applicant/merchant to qualify and approve their loan more swiftly. This automation process is fully integrated with the core-banking and digital-banking systems at KMBL, delivering real-time credit-disbursement, along with a completely digitised loan-lifecycle, from origination to disbursement and collection.

KMBL KMBL Ghalib Nishtar expressed his pleasure on the successful automation of the lending lifecycle in Pakistan and said, “This resourceful platform is in line with Khushhali Bank’s commitment to revolutionise financial-inclusion in Pakistan, by nurturing the most advanced digital transaction channels.”

Adal Fintech CEO Salman Akhtar said, “Our solution will offer real-time access to lending and will help in significantly expanding the access to credit for the SME sector in Pakistan. Our digital lending platform has already enabled more than 10,000 loans over the past few months and we expect to scale this out in collaboration with our partner banks.”

Automation of the lending lifecycle would ensure 100 percent digital disbursement and collection, featuring a data-driven, prospect-identification process, for unmatched transparency and security. Moreover, its real-time credit-disbursement facility iswas fully integrated with the most advanced solutions like ‘Temenos’ and KMBL’s digital banking app.