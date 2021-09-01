NLC gets TIR admission

Rawalpindi: National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been awarded Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) admission by Pakistan National Authorization Committee of International Transport Union for regional transport operations in a landmark development towards regional connectivity.

TIR admission allows movement of cargo across the borders without procedural hiccups. Admission of vehicles under TIR has been a missing link in Pakistan, which is considered as key to boost international trade.

NLC plans to undertake TIR operations to Turkey and Azerbaijan shortly and will be the leading TIR operator to undertake regional trade.

This effort is aimed at enhancing regional trade to help improve economic stability of the country as a national cause.

The initiative has a great potential for the growth of local industry in terms of creating new opportunities for Pakistani business community in the regional markets through reduced costs.

NLC will offer end-to-end logistics services to the business community avoiding lengthy and time consuming processes involved in traditional trade through sea.

Initially, transportation linkage will be established with Turkey and Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Subsequently transportation services under TIR will be extended to other countries in the region.

NLC’s TIR operation will be instrumental in ensuring ease of doing business besides contributing towards Pakistan’s performance on global Logistics Performance Index.