Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell for a second consecutive session, crossing 165 levels on Tuesday due to heavy demand from the importers, who sought the greenback to make their payments.

The rupee closed at 166.39 to the dollar in the interbank market, a 0.26 percent weaker than Monday’s close of 165.96. Dealers said the increased demand for oil and industrial imports outweighed waning dollar inflows from exports and remittances.

“There was a bulk of importer demand ranging from energy commodities to machinery. Importers bought greenback to import equipment for their manufacturing plants. This, along with higher global oil prices puts pressure on the local unit,” a currency dealer said.