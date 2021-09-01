Two held for killing teenager by setting him alight

Police on Tuesday arrested two suspects for killing a teenage boy by pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire in Ibrahim Hyderi on August 28.

Nineteen-year-old Zeeshan was taken to the burns ward at the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where later he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday. Police recorded the statement of the victim while he was under treatment at the hospital, and a first information report was registered against the suspects. With the help of technical assistance, police arrested Hanif and Yasin.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said the teenager went to visit a woman in his area where the woman’s husband, along with his brothers, set him on fire. “I am a resident of Machar Colony and a labourer by profession,” the victim had said in his statement before succumbing to his injuries.