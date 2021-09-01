No Mehran Town factory fire suspect arrested yet

Police officials investigating the factory fire in Korangi’s Mehran Town that left over a dozen people dead on Friday have not arrested even a single suspect nominated in the FIR despite the passage of four days.

However, the police officials are looking up the travel histories of the suspects to check if all of them are still in Pakistan or if any of them have escaped the country after their nomination in the first information report.

FIR No. 1182/21 was registered on behalf of the state under Section 322/34 (Qatl-bis-Sabab) at the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Building owner Faisal, factory owner Ali Mehta, manager Imran Zaidi, supervisors Zafar and Rehan, and watchman Syed Zarin were nominated in the FIR.

Interestingly, the manager and the watchman had been on the scene when the factory was burning, and the police had also questioned them. Now, however, they are among those who are at large.

The police have reportedly approached the Federal Investigation Agency to seek the travel histories of the owner of the factory to verify whether he is still in Pakistan or he has managed to leave the country.

Police officials had also conducted a raid in the Sharifabad area to arrest the owner of the factory, but they were unable to catch him because he was not there. The suspect’s mobile phone numbers are also unreachable.