Three years of the PTI

The PTI-led government is requested to have a look at the problem of rising inflation in Pakistan. Over the last few years, prices of essential commodities have risen sharply (the prices are still rising). For many people, including the middle class, life has become quite difficult. People from the urban middle class voted for the PTI in the last election. I am sure a majority of these people will vote for IK again. It is because we are convinced that he is an honest leader and has carried out the accountability process as promised. Also, he has not spared people from his own party, which speaks for his impartiality. At the same time, we expect that the other promises he made during his election campaigns are honoured in a timely manner. For example, education reforms are still pending; the number of schools, colleges and universities remain the same because of which a significant number of children are out of school/college. If we want real progress and development in our country, we have to ensure that a hundred percent of our school-age children complete their education.

At present, the most important and urgent task is tackling inflation. Pensioners, the salaried class, and small businessmen are facing a lot of difficulties in making ends meet. During the last few years, public sector salaries have increased by up to only 20 percent, which isn’t enough to meet monthly expenses. In the next elections, we’re definitely going to vote for the PTI, but we do expect that his government will ease the difficulties of ordinary people whose votes brought the party to power.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke on different fronts while presenting a report on the PTI’s three years in power. He said that our main problem is that of rule of law’s and that powerful men here can get away with all wrongdoings. Imran Khan’s government is in its fourth year, what has it done to improve the situation? He emphasised that the country remains on the verge of collapse when the PM and his ministers are involved in corrupt practices. However, he didn’t say anything about LNG and sugar scandals that were uncovered during his tenure. Some PTI supporters and close allies were also found to be guilty of a few irregularities. However, no one was punished. In some cases, the PM reshuffled the cabinet and moved one minister from one ministry to another, without holding them accountable. Is Imran Khan’s accountability process limited to the opposition parties?

Imran Khan seemed happy while talking about his government’s performance. He stressed that during his tenure, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have increased and that Pakistan posted a current account surplus. He also added that foreign remittances reached the highest levels and that the textile and construction industries have been performing quite well. However, he did not talk about what his party has been doing to control inflation, bring down poverty levels, and create employment opportunities. Why did he not talk about the promises he made before coming to power? The promises that included the construction of five million houses for the homeless and provision of more than one crore jobs to people. He had promised that his party would bring necessary reforms in different sectors. We do acknowledge the PTI’s tireless efforts, but it is true that the party didn’t do anything to serve ordinary people. There is a dire need to pay attention to these basic problems of the people if the PM wants to rule for another five years. However, there is no need for the PM to be satisfied with his current performance because ordinary people did not get any benefit during the last three years.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura