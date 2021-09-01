No contact

This is to draw the attention of the interior minister to the diabolic affairs of a few National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) offices in Islamabad. For example, the Nadra helpline remains unreachable. Also, the telephone number of the DG Nadra is inaccessible for the public. The advertised telephone number is not even listed with PTCL.

The other three operational telephone numbers remain unattended for the entire day. This means that a person will have to spend an entire day at a Nadra office for even a minor inquiry. The authorities need to look into this issue and bring necessary reforms to streamline the working of this state institution.

Wing Cdr (r) Khalid Ismail

Islamabad