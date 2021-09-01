Dealing with protests

How we treat our students becomes a standard with which they are likely to treat others when they occupy positions of authority in future. It was distressing to see dozens of medical students who were peacefully protesting against the National Licensing Examination (NLE) suffered injuries when police resorted to baton charge and pepper spray to disperse them in Lahore. These were no ordinary protesters; they were representatives of medical students and the Young Doctors Association (YDA) exercising their right to protest. They wanted to register their complaints against the NLE as the controversial Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has made it mandatory for all medical graduates currently doing their house jobs to clear the NLE for their permanent registration. It does not make much sense to declare the NLE mandatory for MBBS and BDS graduates. This will apply to both local and foreign qualified doctors if they want to practise medicine in Pakistan or get permanent jobs as doctors.

This move is encountering opposition as these medical students/professionals have already passed their medical exams from recognised universities or medical colleges. There was a time when just passing an intermediate exam with required marks was good enough to get admission to medical colleges. Then the authorities introduced entry tests to professional colleges. This was unfair in itself as it showed a lack of confidence in our own education and examination boards. Countless ‘academies’ sprung up to prepare students for these entry tests. It was an extra burden to parents to pay huge tuition fees to these preparatory classes. Now, after passing their medical exams they have to appear for another exam to get a licence to practise something they have learned for five years at approved and recognized medical colleges. Which is why the medical fraternity is up in arms against this red tape.

Irrespective of the merits or demerits of the test, the way the police cracked down on the protesters is condemnable. Firing tear gas and using water cannons and pepper spray is not the way to respond to these protests. All over the world, the right to protest is a legal right and the authorities must respect it. The crackdown was so severe that dozens of students suffered injuries and some of them fainted on the spot. Ever since the government disbanded the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and replaced it with the PMC, there has been one problem after another. Ideally, some senior officials should have negotiated with the protesters and tried to resolve the matter peacefully. There is an urgent need to revisit the decision regarding the NLE or at the very least make sure the reservations of the people it affects the most are heard and resolved.