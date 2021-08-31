Residents resent cricket stadium handover to academy

SWABI: Members of Shahmasoor Township Association have voiced reservations over the handover of the cricket stadium to the Yasir Shah Academy by the Swabi Development Authority (SDA).

According to a press release, reservations were voiced in a meeting which was presided over by the association president, Anwarzeb Khan. Dr Gul Muhammad, Dr Mohammad Shafiq and various other members of the association were present on the occasion.

The participants said cricket stadium was the township’s property and after giving it to the academy, the young cricketers from the township were not allowed to play there which they said was terming a grave injustice.

They said the township master plan had been flagrantly violated by the handling over the cricket stadium to the academy. The association’s members discussed the frequent power breakdowns in the township and said that was leading to numerous problems for the residents.

They said they planned to meet the superintendent engineer and executive engineer of Swabi-2 on Tuesday to discuss the issue. Dr Mohammad Shafiq said the SDA should construct a park on the 40 kanal land in Sector-E because the land was allotted to the park in the township master plan.