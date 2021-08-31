CM says govt committed to KP’s uplift

BISHAM: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday the government was focusing on the development of all parts of the province.

He was addressing a gathering during his visit to Shangla, where he announced the establishment of a university, construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway, construction of two-degree colleges and the up-gradation of the District Headquarters Hospital Shangla.

The chief minister also announced the status of tehsil for Kana and Rs300 million for different development projects in provincial assembly constituency PK-24. He announced the construction of various roads including Karora to Chakisar, Karora to Ajmira and Manglor Shangla Top Roads, in addition, to immediately start work on Puran gridstation.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azizullah Gran, MPA Fakhar Jehan and former minister Abdul Muneem were also present. Mahmood Khan believed that the past rulers had done nothing for people except plundering the exchequer, adding that their politics were based on lies and deception. He said the politicians, who could not resolve the issues of their hometown during their five-year tenure, should quit politics.

Mahmood Khan added the PIT government believed in the uniform development of people and had gone all out for the purpose due to which the people had elected it with the majority in the last general election.

He hoped the PTI would again come into power with the support of people in the upcoming general elections of 2023. Touching upon the mega achievements of his government, the chief minister said that Sehat Card Plus was a flagship initiative of government through which free healthcare facilities were being provided to millions of people. He said soon Kissan and Education cards would be launched in the province, adding that Rs10 billion had been allocated in the budget for provision of free food to vulnerable households.

The chief minister said during the last three years, development projects worth Rs21 billion were approved for Shangla. He said the government was working on a strategy to utilize the the potential of tourism and hydel power in the province, adding that during the current season around about 7.2 million people visited tourists sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mahmood Khan said that four projects had been approved for the construction of approach roads to tourist destinations in Shangla.He stated the schools and roads affected by the earthquake would be reconstructed through the funds of the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan accused the previous chief ministers of focusing only on the development of their native districts whereas his government was working for the uniform development of the province. He said that work on the construction of various roads projects and setting up of industrial zones was in progress, adding that the province would emerge as a hub of industrial and tourist activities within the next few years which would result in new employment opportunities for the people.

The chief minister stated that he was well aware of the issues of Shangla and special focus would be given to the district in the next two years. He said it had been decided to establish new zone comprising Shangla and other adjacent districts for job opportunities under the Provincial Public Service Commission. Mahmood Khan said a committee was working on the modalities and the new zone would be notified in light of its recommendations.