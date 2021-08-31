China initiates proactive role to help ease Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: China has initiated its proactive international role to help ease the situation and streamlining the affairs in Afghanistan.

Just two days ahead of ultimate withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, China in a conspicuous interaction with the United States has reminded it that the Afghanistan situation has undergone fundamental changes and it is necessary for 'all parties' to contact the Taliban and 'guide them actively'.

China has expressed the fear that troop withdrawal by the US may provide an opportunity for the resurgence of terrorist groups. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also discussed the bilateral ties besides the Afghan situation.

The Chinese, through quiet diplomacy, are in constant contact with the relevant important capitals in the matter, including Pakistan, Russia, Iran and neighbouring Central Asian States. The state-run Chinese news agency has reported that Foreign Minister Wang maintained that the US, in particular, needs to work with the international community to provide Afghanistan with urgently-needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance. He was of the view that facts have proved again that the Afghanistan war never achieved the goal of eliminating terrorist forces in Afghanistan and the hasty withdrawal of the US and Nato troops was likely to offer an opportunity to various terrorist groups in Afghanistan to regroup.

The Chinese foreign minister urged the US to take concrete actions to help Afghanistan combat terrorism and violence. While referring to the China-US ties, Wang said dialogue is better than confrontation and cooperation was better than conflict, and that the Chinese side will consider how to engage with Washington, based on its attitude towards Beijing.

If the US side also hopes to bring bilateral relations back on the right track, it should stop blindly smearing and attacking China, and stop undermining China's sovereignty, security and development interests, Wang added. Their conversation followed the first round of high-level military talks after US President Joe Biden came to power in January during which the two sides discussed the rapidly-evolving situation. China, along with Russia and Pakistan, has kept its embassy in Kabul open.

Wang Yu, the Chinese Ambassador in Afghanistan, held the first diplomatic talks with the Taliban officials recently. China, which is closely coordinating with its 'all-weather ally' Pakistan to evolve its Afghanistan policy following the withdrawal of troops by the US, has held two rounds of talks with the Taliban. Last month, Beijing hosted a Taliban delegation, headed by its senior leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.