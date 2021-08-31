AJK PM says devising policy for shifting to high-value crops

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said Monday that his government was devising a new policy to oversee the transition towards high-value crops in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The tea plantation was once an area of focus but due to the lack of vision of the previous governments, it has seen little progress. Long term planning is the key to meaningful output in the agriculture sector, Niazi said this during a meeting with the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here.

They agreed to increase collaboration in shifting focus towards high-value Agri products. Both the dignitaries also agreed to formulate a long-term strategy to ensure that policies are implemented by future governments as well.

They discussed the agricultural potential in AJK. Fakhar Imam assured the PM AJK that the ministry of national food security will provide every support available to help the transition towards high-value crops. Syed Fakhar Imam said that AJK has potential for high-value products such as saffron, garlic, and deciduous fruits like peach and plum, etc. He said that a transition towards high-value crops may boost the AJK economy. He said that the factors for the production of these crops are available. He said that the average income per acre of saffron production is Rs25-30 lakh which is extremely high as compared to low-value crops.