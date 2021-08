MIRANSHAH: Two brothers were killed in a target killing incident in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, official sources said on Monday. The sources said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Mir Ali and killed the two brothers hailing from Ghulam Khan tehsil in North Waziristan. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The names of the slain persons could not be known.