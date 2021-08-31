PPP leader flays govt over price-hike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial secretary information women wing and former MPA Mehar Sultana advocate has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is victimizing people by increasing the prices of daily commodities.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, she rejected the increase in the prices of medicines and said the inefficient rulers had made life miserable for underprivileged people by increasing prices of commodities after every month. The prices of gas, electricity, and petroleum products had also been increased earlier, she said.

The PPP leader said the so-called champions of change and reforms had failed to provide relief to people and now people were worried about their future.She said that people were fed up with the rulers and wanted a change through free and fair elections. The PPP leader said people belonging to various walks of life and from different political parties were joining the PPP.