Millions of Afghans on Pak soil testament to our hospitality: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the presence of millions of Afghan refugees on Pakistan’s soil is a testament of the hospitality being extended by the Pakistani nation over a prolonged period of time.

The president delivered these remarks at a briefing regarding the charitable activities of the non-profit Community Partners International (CPI) and SHINE Humanity here at the

Sindh Governor's House on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alvi said that Pakistan occupied a unique place in the international community in terms of charity at the individual and institutional levels.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the CPI and SHINE Humanity for donating 100 oxygen concentrators to the Patient Aid Foundation for their use in Karachi during the ongoing coronavirus health emergency. The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Indus Hospital and other public healthcare facilities will use these machines to treat seriously-ill patients of coronavirus infection.

The same apparatus could also be used for home-based treatment of the Covid-19 patients. Addressing the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had achieved tremendous success in containing the spread of coronavirus due to the timely and judicious decisions of the government.

The Pakistan government timely realised the gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic and imposed smart lockdowns to avoid economic downturn, he added. He urged NGOs and healthcare professionals to also give priority on the prevention side of the diseases like hepatitis and tuberculosis.

President Arif Alvi thanked CPI representative Anum Ashraf Ali and Chairman SHINE Humanity Ali Naqvi for their contribution to the noble cause. It is worth mentioning here that the non-profit SHINE Humanity has been providing primary healthcare services in the underprivileged rural parts of Sindh. It has been running seven clinics in different parts of Sindh for the purpose. The charity also operates mobile healthcare units in the deprived areas of Sindh. It has so far treated one million patients belonging to rural parts of Sindh. The charity also distributed Personal Protective Equipment, face masks, and 4,000 packs of food rations to needy people in the region during the coronavirus health crisis.