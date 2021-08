ISLAMABAD: Taking strict notice of the arrest of an accused from the premises of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has ordered strict action against the responsible persons as per law.

The NAB chairman sought report of the incident from the NAB Rawalpindi within the next 24 hours. In light of the report, the responsibility will be fixed and strict action will be taken against the negligent officers/officials of the bureau.