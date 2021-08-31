German FM arrives on 2-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany Heiko Maas reached here Monday on a two-day visit, in what is being seen here as a very important visit.

This is the second visit this year that Heiko Maas has made to Islamabad and the first from an important European country after the fall of Kabul. In the bilateral context, matters relating to cooperation in political, economic and trade, security and defence, cultural and academic spheres are expected to come up.

“During the visit, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also have interaction with other high-level dignitaries”, said the Foreign Office without naming the dignitaries, but The News understands that meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Bajwa are being arranged.