Rehman Malik’s book ‘Top 100 Investigations’ launched

“It is difficult to speak the truth and writing a book is not an easy job and I have read Rehman Malik's book, which is in fact an FIR against our system,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Rehman Malik’s book “Top 100 Investigations” that includes investigation of top 100 cases, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and the investigation into General Zia-ul-Haq's C-130 crash.

Rehman Malik, in his opening remarks, welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed the audiences about the book and said his journey as a civil servant, investigator and then politician remained full of experiences.

“I have always considered myself a student of history and struggled for social justice,” he added. He said he had been writing papers, representing Pakistan in the international forum, devising policies for the government, and had drafted many legislation both as a bureaucrat and later as a politician, therefore, writing always remained his passion right from the student life.

He said 100 investigations contains details of the murder cases of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto, Murtaza Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and give answers of many questions. He said that he was dedicated to write on security, social injustice, extremism, terrorism, countering the enemy countries' policies against Pakistan and in the greater national interest.

Throwing light on his earlier publications, Rehman Malik said that his first book “Modi’s War Doctrine” has basically exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his terrorist organisation RSS for their anti-Pak agenda and he was happy that he had exposed their brutalities in the world. “My book ‘Bleeding Kashmir’ identifies the unprecedented brutalities of Indian forces and Indian PM Modi against the oppressed people of Kashmir," he said.

He said Daesh has now emerged as a monster and it is replacing al-Qaeda and he had been advocating about its presence in the region and Pakistan. My book “ISIS-Daesh; Rising Monster Worldwide” discovers the creation and rising of Daesh and its use against humanity. He said today, Daesh's regional branches are active and there were training centers in Afghanistan where activists of ETIM and Daesh were trained and used against Pakistan and China.

The author said he also touched a different subject coronavirus and wrote a book “Coronavirus; A man-made virus or Biowarfare” which was the first-ever book on coronavirus that was made part of the record of the United Nations for the guidance of the panel headed by former prime minister of New Zealand and 40 investigators assigned to probe Covid-19 with all aspects, including its zero part. He said his aim to write this book was to apprise the public, particularly students, of important investigations and national issues and hidden aspects of those incidents.