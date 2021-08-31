UNSC to adopt Afghanistan resolution, but no ‘safe zone’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council was expected to adopt a resolution Monday requiring the Taliban to honour their commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan, but the measure won´t cite a "safe zone" mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron. The resolution -- drafted by US, Britain and France, and seen by AFP -- says the council expects the Taliban to allow a "safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals." It refers to an August 27 statement by Taliban in which they said Afghans would be able to travel abroad, and leave Afghanistan any time they want to, including by any border crossing, both air and ground. The Security Council "expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments," the resolution says. Macron had raised hopes of more concrete proposals in comments published in weekly Journal du Dimanche over the weekend. He said Paris and London would present a draft resolution which "aims to define, under UN control, a ‘safe zone’.