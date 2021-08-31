Top Israeli rabbi asks Pope to explain his comments on Jewish law

ISLAMABAD: Israel's top Jewish religious authorities have declared they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification.

Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, wrote a letter addressed to the Vatican which said the comments appeared to suggest Jewish law was obsolete, reported foreign media.

Vatican authorities said they were studying the letter and were considering a response. Rabbi Arousi wrote the letter a day after the pope spoke about the Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, during a general audience on August 11.

The pope said: 'The law (Torah) does not give life. It does not offer the fulfilment of the promise because it is not capable of being able to fulfil it. Those who seek life need to look to the promise and to its fulfilment in Christ.'