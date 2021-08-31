iPhone 13 users to make calls without cell signal

ISLAMABAD: The iPhone 13 launch is just a few weeks away, and some new interesting features are being leaked ahead of Apple’s rumoured September 14 launch event. The latest in iPhone 13 leaks is support for satellite connectivity, which would allow users to make calls and send messages even without cellular coverage. According to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 could have the ability to connect to a communications satellite, courtesy of a customised baseband chipset. Kuo says that this customised chipset is likely to be the Qualcomm X60 modem.