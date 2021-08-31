Assault by seminary principal: Police failure to submit medical report angers court

RAWALPINDI: Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Ijaz Asif has showed anger against the police which failed to submit a medical report of a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a seminary principal. The victim girl was studying at the Jamia Tuba Ziaul Binat in Pirwdahi. The police took samples of the victim but did not send them to the forensic lab for a final medical report. The court extended the interim bail of Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed for two days and directed the police to submit the medical report till September 1. The prime accused, Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed, and Ishrat Hanif, the victim, along with her mother were present in the court on Monday.

Investigation Officer Muhammad Aslam told the court they have formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case. The accused requested the court to record his statement, but the victim’s lawyer opposed it. The court condemned the police irresponsible attitude and directed submitting the DNA report of the affected girl.