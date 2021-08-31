German FM arrives for two days

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany Heiko Maas will undertake a visit to Pakistan on 30-31, in what is being seen here as a very important visit. This is the second visit this year that Heiko Maas has made to Islamabad. This is the first such high level visit from an important European country after the fall of Kabul and the second that Heiko Maas has made to Islamabad this year. “At the official talks between the two foreign ministers, views will be exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways of addressing its various dimensions”, said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit.

In the bilateral context, matters relating to cooperation in political, economic and trade, security and defence, cultural and academic spheres are expected to come up. “During the visit, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also have interaction with other high-level dignitaries”, said the Foreign Office without naming the dignitaries, but The News understands that meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Bajwa are being arranged.

Pakistan and Germany enjoy close and cordial relations. This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Recently, a number of high-level exchanges have taken place, illustrating as upward swing in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Germany in April 2021.