Joint sitting of Parliament on Sept 13 for President’s address

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament will be convened on September 13 for the address of the President of Pakistan to mark the commencement of the 4th Parliament year of the incumbent National Assembly. “The joint sitting will be convened on September 13 to be addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi while the parliamentary calendar for the new parliamentary year has been prepared which will be submitted to the House Business Advisory Committee for approval,” said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and issues related to the President address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, pending legislation and the calendar for the new parliamentary year were discussed.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that effective legislation can overcome the challenges facing the country and solve the problems facing the people. He said that pending laws especially those related to public welfare should be brought before the National Assembly for passage on priority during the fourth parliamentary year.

The Speaker National Assembly said that the performance of the National Assembly during its third year was commendable and the members of the treasury and the opposition have credit for that.

Federal Ministers Dr Fehmida Mirza and Asad Umar also appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser for smooth conduct of the Assembly sessions. They said that House provides guidelines to the Executive for improving governance during discussion on public issues, and record legislation during the preceding year depicts the interest of the legislators in the legislative proceedings.