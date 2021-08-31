Sindh, fed govt wrangle over vaccinating teenagers

KARACHI: Sindh cannot take the decision to vaccinate students of 9 to 12 classes against Covid-19 unilaterally, federal health authorities said on Monday, adding that Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine as well as Chinese Sinopharm vaccine are likely to be used to inoculate around 800,000 teenagers between 17 to 18 years from September 1.

Commenting on the Sindh health department’s announcement that vaccination of around 1.4 million students of 9 to 12 classes from September 6, 2021 in the province, the federal health authorities said at the moment, it has been decided to vaccinate teenagers in the age bracket of 17 to 18 years from September 1 and later those in the age group of 15-17 years would be allowed to get inoculated. “We have an estimated number of 0.8 million teenagers between 17 to 18 years of age and it has been decided to vaccinate them before moving to 15 to 17 years’ age group. Pfizer BioNTech’s Comirnaty is likely to be used to vaccinate them as it has been approved for everyone above 12 years,” an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) told The News. The official maintained that as China and the United Arab Emirates have allowed Sinopharm vaccine for everyone over three years of age, Pakistan could also decide to inoculate its teenagers and adolescents but added that a final decision is expected during the National Command and Operation Cener (NCOC) meeting today (Tuesday).

Responding to a query, the official said Pakistan has received 3.7 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine while around six million more doses of the mRNA are expected to reach Pakistan within the next 10 days and added that Pakistan would be able to vaccinate around half a million people with Pfizer’s vaccine in September alone. “On the other hand, we have assurances of several million doses of another mRNA vaccine Moderna, which is expected to be delivered to Pakistan in the coming weeks alongside the procurement of millions of doses of Sinopharm vaccine in addition to getting its huge quantity in donation through COVAX,” the official maintained.

On the other hand, the Sindh health department on Monday announced that they would vaccinate around 1.4 million teenagers, studying in IX to XII grades, for which over 2,500 teams of vaccinators would be deployed. According to an official of the Sindh health department, the decision to vaccinate students of IX to XII grades was taken at a meeting between Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Sardar Shah, where it was decided that teams would visit schools and colleges in the major cities of the province to vaccinate students at their alma maters. “Both the ministers decided that students would be vaccinated at their schools and colleges for which their parents would be approached to seek consent,” the official said adding that vaccination at schools and colleges would commence within a week.