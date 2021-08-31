Covid-19 claims 66 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 93,690 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,800 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,548 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours. Sixty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 57 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and nine of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).