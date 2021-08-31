Fire breaks out in tanker at oil depot

SUKKUR: A fire broke out in an oil tanker, while it was at an oil depot of Sangi in Sukkur, causing the trailer to burn. Reports said three workers, including Farman Channo, Tariq and Nadir at the depot also got injured, who were shifted to a hospital in time in Pano Aqil. The police, fire brigade and rescue workers had arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. Later, the Sangi police said the situation was under control, while an investigation was being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.