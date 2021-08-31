Man kills girl with hammer

SUKKUR: A man has allegedly killed a 24-year-old girl with a hammer, while injured her mother over a minor issue in Jamshoro. Reports said the Jamshoro Police have arrested a man, identified as Anees Mallah, who had allegedly killed a 24-year-old girl Reshma with a hammer and injured her mother Rehana Misrani over a minor issue. The accused had been working in the house and over a non issue, he had hammered the girl. The police said the accused was being investigated to ascertain the cause of the killing, while the body and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.