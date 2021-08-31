 
August Tuesday 31, 2021
Four family members killed in accident

Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as four people, including a woman, were killed in a road accident on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on Monday. Reports said a collision between a tractor trolley and a speeding car occurred on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot district, in which as many as four members of a family, residents of Khanpur, were killed. The victims were identified as Maqbool Jamali, Iqbal Jamali, Perveez Jamali and an unidentified woman. The police shifted the bodies to Guddu Hospital.

