Four family members killed in accident

SUKKUR: As many as four people, including a woman, were killed in a road accident on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on Monday. Reports said a collision between a tractor trolley and a speeding car occurred on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot district, in which as many as four members of a family, residents of Khanpur, were killed. The victims were identified as Maqbool Jamali, Iqbal Jamali, Perveez Jamali and an unidentified woman. The police shifted the bodies to Guddu Hospital.