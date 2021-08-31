ATC rejects JIT report on journalist’s murder case

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, has once again rejected the JIT report submitted by the police in the murder case of journalist Ajay Lalwani and directed the police to include names of the accused and adjourned the case till September 15.

Reports said on Monday, the counsel of the complainant had raised his concerns on the submitted JIT report in the murder case of journalist, Ajay Lalwani, who was assassinated on March 17, 2021 in Sukkur district. The counsel told the court earlier that the JIT had removed the names of the main accused Inayat Shah, former chairman town committee Sallah Patt, vice-chairman Ehsan Shah and former SHO Sallah Patt Ashiq Mirani, nominated in the FIR by the complainant Dileep Kumar, the father of the slain journalist. The ATC, after hearing the arguments, had adjourned the case till September 15 and directed the JIT to include the names of main accused in the FIR.