Rabbani condemns baton-charge of medical students

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has condemned the use of pepper spray and baton-charge of medical students and young doctors in Lahore and said the use of chemicals on citizens was the hallmark of fascism.

“The right to protest is a democratic and constitutional right of every Pakistani,” he said in a statement on Monday. Rabbani said medical students and young doctors were demonstrating against the NLE examination which had been made mandatory for their permanent registration. He said the use of chemicals i.e pepper spray by the government was a criminal act. “The pepper spray works instantly, forcing the eyes to close and flood with tears, coupled with coughing.”