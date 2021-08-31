Transgender in KP to get mobile vaccination facility

PESHAWAR: The Health Department will soon arrange a mobile van facility to vaccinate the transgender community members, said an official on Monday.

The focal person of COVID-19 vaccination, Sikander Shah, held out the assurance to a delegation of the Aawaz II District Forum of the Blue Veins, a NGO, which met him at his office in the Health Department.

Blue Veins representatives Jannat Mehmood and Farzana Jan told the official that women and transgender persons in KP, who did not possess the National Identity Cards (NICs), were facing problems with COVID-19 vaccination. The Sindh Health Department had taken the initiative to vaccinate the transgender persons not having NICs to protect them from coronavirus.