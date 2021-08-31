Injured Suarez to miss Uruguay qualifiers

MADRID: Uruguay will be without Luis Suarez for this week’s World Cup qualifiers after Atletico Madrid revealed on Monday that the striker is suffering from a left knee injury. Suarez is believed to have picked up the injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Villarreal in which he scored.

“Atletico Madrid’s medical team examined Luis Suarez at Navarra University Clinic (Madrid) after he came out of the game against Villarreal with pain,” the Spanish champions said in a press release. “The MRI has detected moderate edema on the posterior surface of the left knee.”