Tayyab, Nasir set up final showdown

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal set up prospects of an exciting final following their contracting semi-finals wins in the PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

In Monday’s semi-finals, Tayyab spared just 21 minutes to beat Hamza Sharif 11-5, 11-5, 11-2. For Nasir, however, going was not so easy as he took 48 minutes to beat his countryman Israr Ahmed 11-3, 9-11, 1-11, 11-3, 11-6. The exciting second semi-final lasted for 48 minutes and in the process saw many ups and downs.

Nasir got off to a powerful start by winning the first game easily, courtesy to some fast pace game which had no answer from Israr.

The youngster, however, came back strongly in the second while engaging Nasir in long rallies. That helped him win the second. Nasir looked a bit casual in the third allowing Israr to completely dominate the game to take 2-1 lead.

Nasir however recovered from the second set loss and started totally dominating the show with some exciting drop shots from top of the court. “I got off to a slow start but once the match got tougher, I started playing well. I was at my best during the last two games,” Nasir said.

Nasir hoped that the final on Tuesday would be tougher. “Tayyab is in fine touch. He is playing well. I have to put in my full efforts to prevail over the top seed.” Tayyab was seen in a formidable form as he did not give any clue to Hamza Sharif during his easy semis win.

“My form is going well and I am hopeful to win the title. Though Nasir is a tough opponent, I am confident to beat him. If I succeed in playing the way I did throughout the tournament, I would prevail in the final,” he said.

Tayyab said he was looking forward to the coming CAS International. “It is just the start of the season. There are some tough tournaments coming ahead. I am hopeful to maintain my rhythm going into the coming mega events.”