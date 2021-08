PARIS: Elina Svitolina moved up one place to fifth in the WTA rankings released Monday after securing her first title of the season at the inaugural Chicago Women’s Open.

Svitolina traded places with Sofia Kenin, who has pulled out of the US Open that begins Monday after recently testing positive for Covid-19, in the only change to the top 25 led by Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty. Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit jumped two spots to 28th following her victory in Cleveland at the weekend.