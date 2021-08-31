Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food in Germany!

LEIPZIG, Germany: He was once a minister in Afghanistan but quit, fed up with the corruption. Now in Germany, Sayed Sadaat is making a living delivering meals as a bicycle courier.

For six hours on weekdays and from noon to 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, Sadaat dons his distinctive orange coat and big square backpack, shuttling pizzas or other orders to customers.

"There is no shame in the job at all. Work is work," he told AFP. "If there is a job, it means there is public demand... someone has to do it," he said. Sadaat is one of thousands of Afghans who have found a home in Germany over the last years.

Since 2015, when Europe saw a huge influx of people fleeing wars mostly from Syria and Iraq, around 210,000 Afghans have sought asylum in Germany. This makes them the second biggest group of people seeking protection in Europe’s most populous country after Syrians.