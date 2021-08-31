CDA master plan commission meets

Islamabad:The Master Plan Commission which met here with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed in the chair decided to preserve and protect green areas of Zone 3 and 4 of the federal capital.

The Commission was constituted to look into possible changes in master plan of Islamabad. The Commission decides to meet every Saturday with condition of 51 per cent attendance as quorum. It was also decided that every decision regarding changes in master plan will require three fourth of membership of the commission.