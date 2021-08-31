Seven die of COVID-19, 330 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:Another seven confirmed patients of COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,961 while as many as 330 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness from the region that took the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 130,963.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the population in the twin cities is being hit much harder by the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak as in the last two weeks, the virus has claimed 68 lives from the region while well over 7,170 new cases have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 14 days at an average of over 512 cases per day.

It is important that almost all educational institutions in both the public and private sectors reopened in the first week of August after summer vacation and after that the coronavirus spread got much faster as well over 16,700 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 30 days of August.

It is also alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has jumped to around 13 per cent in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. Out of 945 samples tested in Rawalpindi, 125 were reported positive recording positive ratio as 13.2 per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to details, after five more deaths due to COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district has got to 1,098. As many as 118 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 32,012 of which 28,993 patients have recovered.

Out of a total of 1,921 active cases of the disease from the district, as many as 121 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,800 patients were in home isolation on Monday.