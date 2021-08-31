Stocks track global rally amid earning bets

Stocks rallied on Monday with world oil and equity markets as selling pressure eased with the rollover week coming to an end amid hopes of strong earnings announcements, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 229.17 points or 0.49 percent to close at 47,365.70 points, testing a high of 47,468.14 points and a low of 47,136.53 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, stocks showed recovery amid speculations in the earnings season and a surge in global crude oil prices. Easing concerns over border and trade tensions with Afghanistan, likely EU approval over GSP plus exports status, and expected release of IMF (International Monetary Fund) support funds next week fired up the stocks, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index also gained 81.52 points or 0.43 percent to close at 18,995.31 points. Traded shares remained flat at 382 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs12.33 billion from Rs13.29 billion. Market capital rose to Rs8.271 trillion from Rs8.250 trillion. Out of 605 companies active in the session, 309 advanced, 200 backtracked, while 96 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities in a report said refinery sector saw renewed investor interest on market buzz the government had finalised Pakistan Oil Refinery Policy 2021 and as a result NRL, ATRL, and PRL closed at their respective upper circuits.

On the results front, HUBC posted FY21 EPS of Rs25.97, which was in line with market estimates, the brokerage said. However, the dividend announced (Rs5/share) was above analyst expectations after which the stock closed 4.11 percent higher for the day, the Topline report added.

Rafhan Maize led the gainers by growing Rs225 to Rs10,250/share, while the second highest riser was Bata Pakistan by securing Rs114.50 to close at Rs1,749.50/share. Colgate Palm recorded highest loss as it fell Rs44.69 to Rs2,705.31/share, with Wyeth Pakistan, down Rs39.90 to Rs1,834.99/share, right behind it.

A report of Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, said the market performed well after closing the rollover week. The ascent in international crude oil prices, due to Hurricane Ida, helped propel oil and gas chain, particularly exploration and prodcution stocks, it reported.

The brokerage said in power sector saw HUBC came to the fore after declaring healthy dividends. Besides, cement, fertiliser, steel, and technology stocks contributed positively to the Index, while banks, autos, and textiles saw continued profit booking, Arif Habib Ltd report added.

Top contributors included HUBC (+75 points), ENGRO (+31 points), OGDC (+26 points), PPL (+22 points) and TRG (+17 points), while MEBL (-49 points), HBL (-38 points), MCB (-14 points), MARI (-11 points), and UBL (-10 points) were some of the major laggards. Byco Petroleum topped the volume chart with 42.95 million traded shares. The scrip rose 59 paisas to Rs10.03/share. The second most traded stock was Ghani Global Holdings as it saw its 29.88 million shares changing hands. The stock fell by Rs2.35 to Rs29.88/share.

WorldCall Telecom, Yousuf Weaving, Telecard Limited, Treet Corp, TPL Properties, Hub Power Company, Kohinoor Shipping, and TPL Corp Ltd were also among the well-traded stocks of the day. Turnover in the futures contracts dropped to 106.16 million shares from 368.43 million traded in the previous session.