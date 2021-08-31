Public debt reaches Rs38.697 trillion in FY2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt increased by 10.22 percent to Rs38.697 trillion in the last fiscal year from Rs35.107 trillion a year ago, the central bank data showed on Monday. The rise in the public debt is attributed to higher domestic borrowing to finance budget deficit as well as an increase in government deposits with the banking system.

The spending requirements during the coronavirus pandemic and interest payments also led to an increase in borrowing from domestic sources in FY2021. The government’s domestic debt rose to Rs26.265 trillion at the end of June 2021. The debt amounted to Rs23.282 trillion in the period ended June 2020.

The foreign debt stood at Rs12.432 trillion, compared with Rs11.824 trillion a year ago. The government adhered to its commitment of zero fresh borrowings from the State Bank of Pakistan, so it is continuously dependent on bank borrowing to meet its financing needs.

Funds mobilization through National Savings Schemes also recorded net outflows, with the government’s decision to impose a ban on institutional investments in these schemes. Prize bonds also saw net outflows as the government discontinued the sale of Rs25,000 denomination bonds in December 2020. The SBP, in its third quarterly report, stated that an improvement in the current account balance amid strong remittances and debt relief provided under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative kept the external financing needs relatively lower in FY2021. Higher revaluation gains on existing debt stock due to the appreciation of the rupee also pushed the accumulation of the growth in public debt lower, compared to the past years.

The SBP in its last monetary policy expects the FY2022 budget to be broadly inflation-neutral as most tax rates have been left unchanged. The government expects the budget deficit to decline from 7.1 percent of GDP last year to 6.3 percent in FY2022, on the back of strong growth in both tax (24.6 percent year-on-year) and non-tax revenue (24.7 percent), mainly from income and sales tax as well as the petroleum development levy.

“This higher revenue is expected to offset significant growth in both development (71 percent for federal and provincial governments) and non-interest current expenditure (12.8 percent, mainly in the form of subsidies and grants),” it said.

Meanwhile, the government projects public debt to decline further from 87.6 percent of GDP in FY20 and 83.1 percent in FY2021 to 81.8 percent in FY2022. “The MPC noted that it would be important to carefully monitor how fiscal out-turns evolve through the year and their resulting implications for the growth and inflation outlook.”