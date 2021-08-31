Mexican classrooms reopen

Mexico City: Millions of Mexican schoolchildren began returning to classrooms on Monday after more than a year of distance learning, despite another wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping the country.

The government said that the return would be "voluntary and safe," but some parents and opponents of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador worry that it is too soon. Anna Alvarez, one of an estimated 25 million students who were expected to go back to classrooms, said she was "nervous and excited" after 17 months of studying at home.