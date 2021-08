Nasiriyah, Iraq: Six Iraqis sentenced to death, three for "terrorism", were hanged on Monday in a prison in southern Iraq, a medical source told AFP.

The source said the hangings took place in Nasiriyah prison, where death row prisoners are held. Those not executed for "terrorism" were sentenced over "criminal cases". Rights group Amnesty International says it recorded more than 45 executions in Iraq last year, including many of people accused of belonging to the Islamic State group.