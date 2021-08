LAHORE: Arshad Khan Tanoli, owner of Muzaffarabad Tigers in Kashmir Premier League, has said that the unprecedented support of the fans made KPL a success.

Talking to media here, Arshad said that Muzaffarabad Tigers played well but could not win the title. “With proper planning and hard work we will come out even better in the next edition,” he added. “We were considered the favourite but there were some mistakes in the final on which we will work,” he added.