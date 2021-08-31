WAPDA, Army joint gymnastic champions

LAHORE: WAPDA and Army were declared joint champions as both teams secured same points in team event of the 52nd National Gymnastic Championship.

The 2-day championship concluded last evening at Gujranwala. Army were defending the title in the championship. Besides winning gold medal in the team event, WAPDA also won gold medals in individual events, including parallel bar by Afzal, vaulting bar by Nawaz and high bar by Shah Jehan. WAPDA also got four silver, and three bronze medals in the championship.

The other teams in the event were Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Higher Education Commission, Police and Railways.