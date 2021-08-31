Big upsets in LRC cup races

LAHORE: There were two cup races on the 11th day summer meeting of Lahore Race Club and in both the competitions big upsets were witnessed.

The Rainbow Cup, the second race of the day, saw Rawal Star edge to one of the greatest wins when expectations were not pointing towards it. The Rim Jhim Cup, contrary to the belief, was taken by Believe Me.

Even in the plate races, only favourite Surkhab lived up to the billing as the wins of Arrogation, Statue Of Liberty too were surprises. In the opening race, Arrogation, which was not even among the favourites for win or places, claimed the first position. Even, Chotta Deera and Merchant Of Venus, both the winners of second and third places, surprised the pundits.