PCAA beat Huma Club as Lyallpur Club hold PAF

LAHORE: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority beat Huma Club by 2-1 in their match of 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium in Multan. The match between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Lyallpur Club ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority took 1-0 lead against Huma Club at the end of the first half. Suhail scored the first goal for Civil Aviation Authority in injuries time in the first half.

Huma Club’s Waseem Ullah equalised in the 74th minute on penalty. The second goal for Civil Aviation was scored by Muhammad Nadeem in injuries times of the second half.

The referee showed yellow cards to Sohail and Naveed Ullah of Civil Aviation and Abdul Wahid and Talha of Huma Club. In the match between PAF and Lyallpur Club, both teams failed to score in the first half.

In the 62nd minute, Muhammad Sufyan scored a goal for Lyallpur Club. Mansoor of PAF equalised 1-1 in the 82nd minute. The match was lock 1-1 draw at the end of the scheduled times.