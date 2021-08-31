PSB members criticise Olympics contingent handling

ISLAMABAD: In the absence of a Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) representative, Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) members criticised the contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that coaches were left behind to accommodate federation officials.

The 23rd Meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board was chaired by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza. The meeting was attended by all board members except POA's president . Aqeel Karim Dhedhi participated via video link.

POA President Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan was out of the country and no other official from POA was allowed to participate in the meeting. The Director General PSB the other day told 'The News' that the invitation was by name, so only the POA president could participate in the meeting.

However, the members expressed their concern over POA absence. Pakistan's failure at the Olympics was discussed in the meeting. “The members were of the view that some deserving coaches were not sent with the athletes and instead federation officials were accommodated. Some of the officials were there as joyriders,” a source said.

They also criticised one of the athletes' outburst against her fellow players. “Such biased comments will not be tolerated. Some athletes also violated Covid-19 SOPs,” the source added. It was decided in the meeting that no player or federation would be allowed to use the country's name if they did not follow the government policies. “We will not allow anyone to defame the country at any level in sports,” the source said.

The members observed that the new Sports Policy was the need of the hour. “POA did not attend the meeting despite the invitation to participate,” a Ministry handout said. “It was decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to do anything in future that would defame the country or bring disgrace to the government. All the participants agreed that a National Sports Policy should be implemented in the country which would regulate all sports institutions/entities. Chairman and all board members expressed regret over not attending the meeting by POA's president. They said that POA should have attended the meeting.”

Our correspondent from Karachi adds: The PSB Board unanimously endorsed the demand for resignation of Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, sources privy to the development told 'The News'.

Sources said that the Board members said that they were not against any individual but no one should be above the law and would have to follow rules and regulations of the land. Sources said the Board has told Arif to leave the post gracefully so that the system could move on.

Sources said the Board was unanimous in its approach that those who used Pakistan's name must obey the laws of the land, tenure restriction and the orders of the Supreme Court. A few days ago, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and the Dr Fahmida had held a news conference in Islamabad during which Arif had been asked to step down.

In a letter addressed to PSB DG, POA president said that the invitation to him had been sent just a few hours before the meeting which made it impossible for him to be part of the meeting. He also said that the other members had been sent the invitation much earlier. He requested that the matters related to POA be deferred till the next meeting.