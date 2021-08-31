Gold rates rise Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs350 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs111,000 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price was raised by Rs300 to Rs95.165.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,817 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs5,000 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.