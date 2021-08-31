Bus drivers’ demands accepted

LAHORE:General Manager (Operations) Punjab Mass-Transit Authority (PMTA) Syed Uzair Shah on Monday said that the legitimate demands of Metro bus service drivers in Lahore have been accepted. According to details, Uzair Shah said it has been decided to run new metro buses next month and the new contractor has also started recruiting new drivers. Earlier, the drivers of Metro buses had refused to run the buses on Sunday due to non-payment of their dues including gratuity bonus and allowance. The drivers had stopped the Metro buses at Gajjumatta station leaving the passengers in a state of disarray.